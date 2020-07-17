Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities bbq/grill

1161 Rochioli Drive Available 08/03/20 Vintage Greens Gem - Beautiful four bedroom two bath single level home in the Vintage Greens subdivision. Built in 2003, this home has been meticulously maintained and features an elegant, open floor plan. The entry way opens to the living room and formal dinning room, kitchen opens to family room featuring a gas fireplace. Wood flooring flows throughout the home and plantation shutters are on every window. The master bedroom is well appointed with coffered ceilings, soaking tub, separate shower and access to the back yard. The back yard is professionally landscaped and made for outdoor living with a built in BBQ, pergola and stamped concrete.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3946787)