Windsor, CA
1161 Rochioli Drive
Last updated July 17 2020

1161 Rochioli Drive

1161 Rochioli Drive · (707) 583-7775
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Windsor
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Location

1161 Rochioli Drive, Windsor, CA 95492

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1161 Rochioli Drive · Avail. Aug 3

$3,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2150 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
1161 Rochioli Drive Available 08/03/20 Vintage Greens Gem - Beautiful four bedroom two bath single level home in the Vintage Greens subdivision. Built in 2003, this home has been meticulously maintained and features an elegant, open floor plan. The entry way opens to the living room and formal dinning room, kitchen opens to family room featuring a gas fireplace. Wood flooring flows throughout the home and plantation shutters are on every window. The master bedroom is well appointed with coffered ceilings, soaking tub, separate shower and access to the back yard. The back yard is professionally landscaped and made for outdoor living with a built in BBQ, pergola and stamped concrete.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3946787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Rochioli Drive have any available units?
1161 Rochioli Drive has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1161 Rochioli Drive have?
Some of 1161 Rochioli Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Rochioli Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Rochioli Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Rochioli Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1161 Rochioli Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windsor.
Does 1161 Rochioli Drive offer parking?
No, 1161 Rochioli Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1161 Rochioli Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1161 Rochioli Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Rochioli Drive have a pool?
No, 1161 Rochioli Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1161 Rochioli Drive have accessible units?
No, 1161 Rochioli Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Rochioli Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1161 Rochioli Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1161 Rochioli Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1161 Rochioli Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
