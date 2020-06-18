Amenities

Autumn Winds - New Home Designed by KB - 29028 Topeka Circle, Winchester 92596 - New Homes in Sunny Winchester by KB - Autumn Winds - Proposed community park and walk trails, Convenient access to Hwy 79, Just minutes from Mt. San Jacinto College, Menifee, Close to Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Near shipping and dining at Menifee Countryside Marketplace. Walk into a long foyer with upgraded lavish gray tile through the foyer, kitchen, and dining / expansive great room. Beautiful kitchen with the upgraded sink and large center countertops, plenty of cabinets space, and separate pantry. Brand new stainless steel, stove, and dishwasher, upgraded built-in exhaust system above the stove. Kitchen Window - I love the open floor plan. Master Bathroom, gray tile, double sinks, oversized shower, separate toilet room, and a large area for a vanity set. Walk-In-Closet. Two comfortable additional bedrooms with hall cabinets, a hall closet - long foyer, Full Bathroom with tub/shower, toilet. This home is built with solar, tankless water heater, completed two-car oversized garage. You will fall in love with this one-story home. All of the houses surrounded by the home are all one story that gives you that added privacy. Unfinished backyard. This home will not last long. Brandy New and turn-key ready.



