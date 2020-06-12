All apartments in Westmont
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

1339 W. 103rd St

1339 West 103rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1339 West 103rd Street, Westmont, CA 90044
Westmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Single Family Home - ***Shown by Appointment****
Spacious single-family detached front house 3 bedroom, 2 baths remodeled kitchen, with new laminated floors. Fenced front yard, large living room, service porch with washer/dryer hookups. Off-street parking in rear for 2 cars. Close to schools and libraries.
Rent:$2,500.00. Security Deposit: $2,500.00

To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.

To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, State I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.

If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at (323) 754-2818.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5582652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 W. 103rd St have any available units?
1339 W. 103rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westmont, CA.
What amenities does 1339 W. 103rd St have?
Some of 1339 W. 103rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 W. 103rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1339 W. 103rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 W. 103rd St pet-friendly?
No, 1339 W. 103rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westmont.
Does 1339 W. 103rd St offer parking?
Yes, 1339 W. 103rd St offers parking.
Does 1339 W. 103rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 W. 103rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 W. 103rd St have a pool?
No, 1339 W. 103rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1339 W. 103rd St have accessible units?
No, 1339 W. 103rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 W. 103rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 W. 103rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1339 W. 103rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1339 W. 103rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
