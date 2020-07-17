All apartments in Westminster
14041 Locust Street.
Westminster, CA
14041 Locust Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

14041 Locust Street

14041 Locust Street · (714) 813-0752
Location

14041 Locust Street, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
playground
internet access
new construction
Brand new community conveniently located in the heart of Westminister, next to shopping centers, ample restaurants, Westminer District schools, various places of worship and community parks, the complex is within two blocks of access to both the I-405 and SR 22 Freeways.

Community features a playground with lush landscaping and sitting areas.

This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath is 962 sft with an additional 122 of private deck space. This is a 1st floor unit.

This 2 bedroom includes cable, Wi-Fi, internet, a refrigerator, gas oven/range, dishwasher, and a side by side large washer & gas dryer.

***Cable & Internet included***

Also comes with 1 free parking space in covered carport with storage box. Additional parking may be available for an extra fee.

This is a pet friendly community, $300 deposit plus $50 monthly pet rent, per pet. Breed restrictions apply, 2 pet maximum.

*** Move-in special $1000 security deposit***

What else can you ask for, call today!. (714)636-9800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14041 Locust Street have any available units?
14041 Locust Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14041 Locust Street have?
Some of 14041 Locust Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14041 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
14041 Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14041 Locust Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14041 Locust Street is pet friendly.
Does 14041 Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 14041 Locust Street offers parking.
Does 14041 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14041 Locust Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14041 Locust Street have a pool?
No, 14041 Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 14041 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 14041 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14041 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14041 Locust Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14041 Locust Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14041 Locust Street does not have units with air conditioning.

