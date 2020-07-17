14041 Locust Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking playground internet access new construction

Brand new community conveniently located in the heart of Westminister, next to shopping centers, ample restaurants, Westminer District schools, various places of worship and community parks, the complex is within two blocks of access to both the I-405 and SR 22 Freeways.



Community features a playground with lush landscaping and sitting areas.



This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath is 962 sft with an additional 122 of private deck space. This is a 1st floor unit.



This 2 bedroom includes cable, Wi-Fi, internet, a refrigerator, gas oven/range, dishwasher, and a side by side large washer & gas dryer.



***Cable & Internet included***



Also comes with 1 free parking space in covered carport with storage box. Additional parking may be available for an extra fee.



This is a pet friendly community, $300 deposit plus $50 monthly pet rent, per pet. Breed restrictions apply, 2 pet maximum.



*** Move-in special $1000 security deposit***



What else can you ask for, call today!. (714)636-9800