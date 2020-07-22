13842 Milton Ave, Westminster, CA 92683 Westminster
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful triplex located in quiet area, no common wall and close freeway 22, 405, school and major supermarket. New interior paint, new kitchen counter, new Heater. Landlord paid Water and trash. MUST SEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13842 Milton Avenue have any available units?
13842 Milton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
Is 13842 Milton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13842 Milton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.