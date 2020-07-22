All apartments in Westminster
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:49 PM

13842 Milton Avenue

13842 Milton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13842 Milton Ave, Westminster, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful triplex located in quiet area, no common wall and close freeway 22, 405, school and major supermarket. New interior paint, new kitchen counter, new Heater. Landlord paid Water and trash. MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13842 Milton Avenue have any available units?
13842 Milton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CA.
Is 13842 Milton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13842 Milton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13842 Milton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13842 Milton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 13842 Milton Avenue offer parking?
No, 13842 Milton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13842 Milton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13842 Milton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13842 Milton Avenue have a pool?
No, 13842 Milton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13842 Milton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13842 Milton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13842 Milton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13842 Milton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13842 Milton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13842 Milton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
