75 Little John Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

Picture perfect! This light and bright home in the gated community of Oak Forest has been beautifully renovated with fresh paint in and out, new lighting, new wood-like floors, new vanities and more! New dishwasher and kitchen sink/fixtures, new washer, dryer and kitchen refrigerator included in lease. New trex-style decking, large storage shed and private patio with enhanced landscape. Great room with cozy fireplace and one bedroom en-suite with rustic barn door addition. Meandering paths, ancient majestic oaks and a community center with pool/spa. Steps to beautiful hiking/biking trails, beautiful Westlake and the Landing