Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:35 PM

4511 Regents Court

4511 Regents Court · No Longer Available
Location

4511 Regents Court, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Amenities

recently renovated
media room
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
Everyone loves Westlake's First Neighborhood and its incredibly convenient ''walk to everything location.'' If only the homes were larger... Well your prayers have just been answered! On the market for the first time since major renovation, 4511 Regents Ct. is perhaps the largest home in the community. With 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, an office and a movie theater/Bed 5, this home has room for everyone. With a master down and no interior steps, it's perfect for the one story buyer. Featuring abath for each bedroom, this home can accommodate any family. The open concept floorplan allows for fabulous entertaining. Release your inner chef! With kitchen amenities like custom cabinetry, stone counters, Thermador appliances and travertine floors, you'll love the time you spend cooking. Luxury appointments like the a tumbled stone master bath, built out closets, and sumptuous hardwoods, ensure this home will satisfy the most discerning buyer. The movie theater is amazing! The built inBBQ and large backyard with mountain views, is perfect for California's indoor-outdoor lifestyle and with fresh paint and carpet, this home is ready and designed to thrill. Backing a large greenbelt, you have direct access to the park and White Oak Elem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4511 Regents Court have any available units?
4511 Regents Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 4511 Regents Court have?
Some of 4511 Regents Court's amenities include recently renovated, media room, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4511 Regents Court currently offering any rent specials?
4511 Regents Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4511 Regents Court pet-friendly?
No, 4511 Regents Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 4511 Regents Court offer parking?
No, 4511 Regents Court does not offer parking.
Does 4511 Regents Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4511 Regents Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4511 Regents Court have a pool?
No, 4511 Regents Court does not have a pool.
Does 4511 Regents Court have accessible units?
No, 4511 Regents Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4511 Regents Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4511 Regents Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4511 Regents Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4511 Regents Court does not have units with air conditioning.

