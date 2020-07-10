4511 Regents Court

Amenities

Everyone loves Westlake's First Neighborhood and its incredibly convenient ''walk to everything location.'' If only the homes were larger... Well your prayers have just been answered! On the market for the first time since major renovation, 4511 Regents Ct. is perhaps the largest home in the community. With 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, an office and a movie theater/Bed 5, this home has room for everyone. With a master down and no interior steps, it's perfect for the one story buyer. Featuring abath for each bedroom, this home can accommodate any family. The open concept floorplan allows for fabulous entertaining. Release your inner chef! With kitchen amenities like custom cabinetry, stone counters, Thermador appliances and travertine floors, you'll love the time you spend cooking. Luxury appointments like the a tumbled stone master bath, built out closets, and sumptuous hardwoods, ensure this home will satisfy the most discerning buyer. The movie theater is amazing! The built inBBQ and large backyard with mountain views, is perfect for California's indoor-outdoor lifestyle and with fresh paint and carpet, this home is ready and designed to thrill. Backing a large greenbelt, you have direct access to the park and White Oak Elem.