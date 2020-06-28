All apartments in Westlake Village
32142 BEACHFRONT Lane

32142 Beachfront Ln · No Longer Available
Location

32142 Beachfront Ln, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
The owner spared no expense completely renovating this main channel lakefront home that offers magnificent views from every room. Renovations were completed in August 2019 and include an open concept layout, stainless steel appliances, ceramic wood plank flooring, air conditioning throughout, new landscaping, and custom pavers. You won't want to miss the opportunity to live in Lakeshore, one of Westlake's most desirable communities. Walking distance to the finest restaurants, boutique shopping, and top-rated schools. The community also features 3 pools, a volleyball and paddleball court, and tennis courts. There is nothing quite like waking up to the peace and serenity that the lake lifestyle offers. Enjoy spending time soaking in the views on the large backyard deck, master balcony, or the brand new private boat dock. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32142 BEACHFRONT Lane have any available units?
32142 BEACHFRONT Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 32142 BEACHFRONT Lane have?
Some of 32142 BEACHFRONT Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32142 BEACHFRONT Lane currently offering any rent specials?
32142 BEACHFRONT Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32142 BEACHFRONT Lane pet-friendly?
No, 32142 BEACHFRONT Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 32142 BEACHFRONT Lane offer parking?
Yes, 32142 BEACHFRONT Lane offers parking.
Does 32142 BEACHFRONT Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32142 BEACHFRONT Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32142 BEACHFRONT Lane have a pool?
Yes, 32142 BEACHFRONT Lane has a pool.
Does 32142 BEACHFRONT Lane have accessible units?
No, 32142 BEACHFRONT Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 32142 BEACHFRONT Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32142 BEACHFRONT Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 32142 BEACHFRONT Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32142 BEACHFRONT Lane has units with air conditioning.
