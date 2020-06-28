32142 BEACHFRONT Lane

Amenities

The owner spared no expense completely renovating this main channel lakefront home that offers magnificent views from every room. Renovations were completed in August 2019 and include an open concept layout, stainless steel appliances, ceramic wood plank flooring, air conditioning throughout, new landscaping, and custom pavers. You won't want to miss the opportunity to live in Lakeshore, one of Westlake's most desirable communities. Walking distance to the finest restaurants, boutique shopping, and top-rated schools. The community also features 3 pools, a volleyball and paddleball court, and tennis courts. There is nothing quite like waking up to the peace and serenity that the lake lifestyle offers. Enjoy spending time soaking in the views on the large backyard deck, master balcony, or the brand new private boat dock. Welcome home!