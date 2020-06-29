All apartments in Westlake Village
32136 Sailview Lane
32136 Sailview Lane

32136 Sailview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

32136 Sailview Lane, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION...RARE LAKESHORE LEASE AVAILABLE!You can lease this wonderful SINGLE STORY 2 bed/ 2 bath townhome located in prestigious LAKESHORE. Your just minutes away by foot to incredible restaurants and shops, or, stay in and watch moonlit sunsets from your patio. This charming 1300 sq. ft. townhome has brand new wood-like floors throughout, new tile flooring in bathroom, along with a new Dishwasher. The eat-in kitchen flows into the formal dining room has ample space forentertaining, with a beautiful white floor to ceiling fireplace. The Family Room boasts French doors which leads out to a tranquil patio, beautiful greenbelt & lake views.. This is truly an amazing opportunity to lease a Lakeshore townhome in Westlake Village with 4 community pools, a paddle tennis court, sand volleyball AND peek a view of the lake. This rare gem includes a one car attached garage and carport. Lease includes an electric washer and dryer and refrigerator . This single story townhome is a dream come true for anybody looking for the serenity of Lakeshore living. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to lease this Lakeshore townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32136 Sailview Lane have any available units?
32136 Sailview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 32136 Sailview Lane have?
Some of 32136 Sailview Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32136 Sailview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
32136 Sailview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32136 Sailview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 32136 Sailview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 32136 Sailview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 32136 Sailview Lane offers parking.
Does 32136 Sailview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32136 Sailview Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32136 Sailview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 32136 Sailview Lane has a pool.
Does 32136 Sailview Lane have accessible units?
No, 32136 Sailview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 32136 Sailview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32136 Sailview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 32136 Sailview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 32136 Sailview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
