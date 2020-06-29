32136 Sailview Lane

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION...RARE LAKESHORE LEASE AVAILABLE!You can lease this wonderful SINGLE STORY 2 bed/ 2 bath townhome located in prestigious LAKESHORE. Your just minutes away by foot to incredible restaurants and shops, or, stay in and watch moonlit sunsets from your patio. This charming 1300 sq. ft. townhome has brand new wood-like floors throughout, new tile flooring in bathroom, along with a new Dishwasher. The eat-in kitchen flows into the formal dining room has ample space forentertaining, with a beautiful white floor to ceiling fireplace. The Family Room boasts French doors which leads out to a tranquil patio, beautiful greenbelt & lake views.. This is truly an amazing opportunity to lease a Lakeshore townhome in Westlake Village with 4 community pools, a paddle tennis court, sand volleyball AND peek a view of the lake. This rare gem includes a one car attached garage and carport. Lease includes an electric washer and dryer and refrigerator . This single story townhome is a dream come true for anybody looking for the serenity of Lakeshore living. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to lease this Lakeshore townhome.