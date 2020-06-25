32120 Canyon Crest Court

Amenities
Westlake Village Townhome With A View
Come see this large two story townhome in the desirable gated community of Westlake Pointe. Vaulted ceilings let in a lot of bright sunlight and you will enjoy a nice Southern view of the Conejo Valley and mountainside. New stainless steel appliances in kitchen and new carpet throughout the home. Downstairs has a large living and dining room and fireplace. Additionally, the ground floor bedroom has a nice built in desk in the closet space and a separate full bathroom. Balcony off living room area. Breakfast nook in kitchen with bay window and views. Upstairs has a second bedroom, full bathroom and master bedroom. Master bedroom is very sizable with high ceilings, en suite bathroom, fireplace, two large walk in closets and French doors leading to a balcony. Lots of storage throughout the home. At the end of the day enjoy some downtime at the community pool and spa. Move in ready!
HOME FACTS:
3 bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms
2,242 total square feet
Gated Community - Built 1986
Community Pool and Spa
2 car garage
FEATURES:
Vaulted ceilings
Stainless steel appliances
Lots of storage
Centralized vacuum both levels
Washer and Dryer utility room
Balconies off living room and Master Bedroom
Ground floor bedroom can be used as an office
Heat/AC fully functional
LOCATION & NEIGHBORHOOD:
Located off Lindero Canyon Road
Westlake waterfront minutes away
The “Landing” restaurants, shopping, and entertainment
Hiking, horseback riding, and mountain biking nearby
3 miles from 101 Freeway and Westlake Golf Course
Westlake Athletic Club at the bottom of the hill
SCHOOLS (Public - tenant to verify)
White Oak Elementary School
Lindero Canyon Middle School
Agoura High School
TERMS & DISCLOSURES
Lease is 1 year minimum
Excellent credit only
Renter's insurance required, naming owner as “Additionally Insured”
Pets Apply Policy - See Pet Application
Washer/Dryer (no warranty)
Forced Air Gas Powered Heater
Landscape Maintenance Included once a month
Tenant to pay ALL utilities: Electric & Gas & Garbage & Water/sewer
No Smoking / No Vaping
Security Deposit = Rent + $200 subject to excellent credit
Application Fee = $40 per adult
Born Property Management
CA License: 01972685