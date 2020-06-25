All apartments in Westlake Village
Location

32120 Canyon Crest Court, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Westlake Village Townhome With A View

Come see this large two story townhome in the desirable gated community of Westlake Pointe. Vaulted ceilings let in a lot of bright sunlight and you will enjoy a nice Southern view of the Conejo Valley and mountainside. New stainless steel appliances in kitchen and new carpet throughout the home. Downstairs has a large living and dining room and fireplace. Additionally, the ground floor bedroom has a nice built in desk in the closet space and a separate full bathroom. Balcony off living room area. Breakfast nook in kitchen with bay window and views. Upstairs has a second bedroom, full bathroom and master bedroom. Master bedroom is very sizable with high ceilings, en suite bathroom, fireplace, two large walk in closets and French doors leading to a balcony. Lots of storage throughout the home. At the end of the day enjoy some downtime at the community pool and spa. Move in ready!

HOME FACTS:

3 bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms

2,242 total square feet

Gated Community - Built 1986

Community Pool and Spa

2 car garage

FEATURES:

Vaulted ceilings

Stainless steel appliances

Lots of storage

Centralized vacuum both levels

Washer and Dryer utility room

Balconies off living room and Master Bedroom

Ground floor bedroom can be used as an office

Heat/AC fully functional

LOCATION & NEIGHBORHOOD:

Located off Lindero Canyon Road

Westlake waterfront minutes away

The “Landing” restaurants, shopping, and entertainment

Hiking, horseback riding, and mountain biking nearby

3 miles from 101 Freeway and Westlake Golf Course

Westlake Athletic Club at the bottom of the hill

SCHOOLS (Public - tenant to verify)

White Oak Elementary School

Lindero Canyon Middle School

Agoura High School

TERMS & DISCLOSURES

Lease is 1 year minimum

Excellent credit only

Renter's insurance required, naming owner as “Additionally Insured”

Pets Apply Policy - See Pet Application

Washer/Dryer (no warranty)

Forced Air Gas Powered Heater

Landscape Maintenance Included once a month

Tenant to pay ALL utilities: Electric & Gas & Garbage & Water/sewer

No Smoking / No Vaping

Security Deposit = Rent + $200 subject to excellent credit

Application Fee = $40 per adult

Born Property Management

CA License: 01972685

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32120 Canyon Crest Court have any available units?
32120 Canyon Crest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 32120 Canyon Crest Court have?
Some of 32120 Canyon Crest Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32120 Canyon Crest Court currently offering any rent specials?
32120 Canyon Crest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32120 Canyon Crest Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 32120 Canyon Crest Court is pet friendly.
Does 32120 Canyon Crest Court offer parking?
Yes, 32120 Canyon Crest Court offers parking.
Does 32120 Canyon Crest Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32120 Canyon Crest Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32120 Canyon Crest Court have a pool?
Yes, 32120 Canyon Crest Court has a pool.
Does 32120 Canyon Crest Court have accessible units?
No, 32120 Canyon Crest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 32120 Canyon Crest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 32120 Canyon Crest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32120 Canyon Crest Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32120 Canyon Crest Court has units with air conditioning.
