32120 Canyon Crest Court

Westlake Village Townhome With A View



Come see this large two story townhome in the desirable gated community of Westlake Pointe. Vaulted ceilings let in a lot of bright sunlight and you will enjoy a nice Southern view of the Conejo Valley and mountainside. New stainless steel appliances in kitchen and new carpet throughout the home. Downstairs has a large living and dining room and fireplace. Additionally, the ground floor bedroom has a nice built in desk in the closet space and a separate full bathroom. Balcony off living room area. Breakfast nook in kitchen with bay window and views. Upstairs has a second bedroom, full bathroom and master bedroom. Master bedroom is very sizable with high ceilings, en suite bathroom, fireplace, two large walk in closets and French doors leading to a balcony. Lots of storage throughout the home. At the end of the day enjoy some downtime at the community pool and spa. Move in ready!



HOME FACTS:



3 bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms



2,242 total square feet



Gated Community - Built 1986



Community Pool and Spa



2 car garage



FEATURES:



Vaulted ceilings



Stainless steel appliances



Lots of storage



Centralized vacuum both levels



Washer and Dryer utility room



Balconies off living room and Master Bedroom



Ground floor bedroom can be used as an office



Heat/AC fully functional



LOCATION & NEIGHBORHOOD:



Located off Lindero Canyon Road



Westlake waterfront minutes away



The “Landing” restaurants, shopping, and entertainment



Hiking, horseback riding, and mountain biking nearby



3 miles from 101 Freeway and Westlake Golf Course



Westlake Athletic Club at the bottom of the hill



SCHOOLS (Public - tenant to verify)



White Oak Elementary School



Lindero Canyon Middle School



Agoura High School



TERMS & DISCLOSURES



Lease is 1 year minimum



Excellent credit only



Renter's insurance required, naming owner as “Additionally Insured”



Pets Apply Policy - See Pet Application



Washer/Dryer (no warranty)



Forced Air Gas Powered Heater



Landscape Maintenance Included once a month



Tenant to pay ALL utilities: Electric & Gas & Garbage & Water/sewer



No Smoking / No Vaping



Security Deposit = Rent + $200 subject to excellent credit



Application Fee = $40 per adult



Born Property Management



CA License: 01972685