31939 Richgrove Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Owner recently just updated the kitchen with new granite counters, new stainless steel gas range, stainless steel hood, dishwasher, new sink and fixtures. All baths updated with granite counter tops and tile floors. Acoustical ceiling all removed. Mostly newer dual pane windows and doors. Clean, light and bright. Cul-de-sac location 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Large family room with fireplace.Big yard nicely landscaped. Beautiful park and communitypool. Three car garage. Hurry, will not last!