Westlake Village, CA
31939 Richgrove Court
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

31939 Richgrove Court

31939 Richgrove Court
Westlake Village
Location

31939 Richgrove Court, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Owner recently just updated the kitchen with new granite counters, new stainless steel gas range, stainless steel hood, dishwasher, new sink and fixtures. All baths updated with granite counter tops and tile floors. Acoustical ceiling all removed. Mostly newer dual pane windows and doors. Clean, light and bright. Cul-de-sac location 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Large family room with fireplace.Big yard nicely landscaped. Beautiful park and communitypool. Three car garage. Hurry, will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31939 Richgrove Court have any available units?
31939 Richgrove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westlake Village, CA.
What amenities does 31939 Richgrove Court have?
Some of 31939 Richgrove Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31939 Richgrove Court currently offering any rent specials?
31939 Richgrove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31939 Richgrove Court pet-friendly?
No, 31939 Richgrove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 31939 Richgrove Court offer parking?
Yes, 31939 Richgrove Court offers parking.
Does 31939 Richgrove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31939 Richgrove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31939 Richgrove Court have a pool?
Yes, 31939 Richgrove Court has a pool.
Does 31939 Richgrove Court have accessible units?
No, 31939 Richgrove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 31939 Richgrove Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31939 Richgrove Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 31939 Richgrove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 31939 Richgrove Court does not have units with air conditioning.
