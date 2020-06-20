31515 Lindero Canyon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Rare find - a top level tastefully newly remodeled contemporary condo in the heart of desirable Westlake Village! Open spacious floor plan offers: a welcoming elegant living room with high smooth vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and sparkling crystal chandelier; easy maintenance rich wood-like laminate flooring throughout; double pane windows and huge sliding doors leading to a big balcony. Large dining area is conveniently located just off the remodeled kitchen featuring modern custom Italian cabinets, beautiful granite counters and backsplash; stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite offers: well organized walk-in closet; remodeled bathroom with stately vanity and step-in shower accented with neutral tile walls with niches and matching tile floors; secondary bathroom has a deep jetted tub, beautifully detailed tile work and modern vanity. Secondary bedroom is also generously sized. Close to everything: freeways, award winning schools; lake; restaurants, shopping, short scenic drive through the canyons to Malibu beaches...