All apartments in Westlake Village
Find more places like 31515 Lindero Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westlake Village, CA
/
31515 Lindero Canyon Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:33 PM

31515 Lindero Canyon Road

31515 Lindero Canyon Road · (805) 796-6482
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westlake Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

31515 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village, CA 91361
Westlake Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1158 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Rare find - a top level tastefully newly remodeled contemporary condo in the heart of desirable Westlake Village! Open spacious floor plan offers: a welcoming elegant living room with high smooth vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and sparkling crystal chandelier; easy maintenance rich wood-like laminate flooring throughout; double pane windows and huge sliding doors leading to a big balcony. Large dining area is conveniently located just off the remodeled kitchen featuring modern custom Italian cabinets, beautiful granite counters and backsplash; stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite offers: well organized walk-in closet; remodeled bathroom with stately vanity and step-in shower accented with neutral tile walls with niches and matching tile floors; secondary bathroom has a deep jetted tub, beautifully detailed tile work and modern vanity. Secondary bedroom is also generously sized. Close to everything: freeways, award winning schools; lake; restaurants, shopping, short scenic drive through the canyons to Malibu beaches...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31515 Lindero Canyon Road have any available units?
31515 Lindero Canyon Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31515 Lindero Canyon Road have?
Some of 31515 Lindero Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31515 Lindero Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
31515 Lindero Canyon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31515 Lindero Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 31515 Lindero Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake Village.
Does 31515 Lindero Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 31515 Lindero Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 31515 Lindero Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31515 Lindero Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31515 Lindero Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 31515 Lindero Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 31515 Lindero Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 31515 Lindero Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31515 Lindero Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31515 Lindero Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 31515 Lindero Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 31515 Lindero Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 31515 Lindero Canyon Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd
Westlake Village, CA 91361

Similar Pages

Westlake Village 1 BedroomsWestlake Village 2 Bedrooms
Westlake Village 3 BedroomsWestlake Village Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Westlake Village Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CAChannel Islands Beach, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity