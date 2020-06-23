2217 Kirsten Lee Drive

Amenities

recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Outstanding rental in highly desirable Three Springs in Westlake Village. This property has been owner occupied and it is the first time it will be a rental. There is a private bedroom and bath downstairs with separate entrance. Master bedroom and bath has been remodeled. The house gets a ton of light. The inviting backyard has a pool and spa as well as a grassy area with fruit trees and backs open space. Highly acclaimed Las Virgenes Schools. Don't Miss this one!