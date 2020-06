Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Now available to rent in Westlake Village. This lovely, country-like home backs to a natural running creek located in a peaceful wooded oak forest inside a security-gated community at the end of the street with mountain views, privacy, and the sounds of nature. Take a short walk to a nearby lake or hike the trails close by. This home has 2 separate private entries with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 full kitchens,