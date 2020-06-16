All apartments in West Whittier-Los Nietos
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:31 AM

7901 Duchess Terrace

7901 Duchess Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7901 Duchess Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA 90606
West Whittier-Los Nietos

Price and availability

Amenities

We invite you to make Duchess Terrace your home today. Our friendly and welcoming apartment community offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our units have been recently renovated with all new faucets, light fixtures, and flooring. Located a quarter mile from the 605 freeway, were just a short drive from a variety of popular beaches, the best shopping centers, and your favorite entertainment spots. With a variety of excellent schools located within a mile of us youll, find Duchess Terrace to be a perfect location. Give us a call or email us to set up your tour appointment today! In order to have a tour Appointment is required.
.

Amenities: Pool, Laundry Room, Gated Access Parking.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7901 Duchess Terrace have any available units?
7901 Duchess Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA.
What amenities does 7901 Duchess Terrace have?
Some of 7901 Duchess Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7901 Duchess Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7901 Duchess Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 Duchess Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7901 Duchess Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Whittier-Los Nietos.
Does 7901 Duchess Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7901 Duchess Terrace does offer parking.
Does 7901 Duchess Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7901 Duchess Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 Duchess Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 7901 Duchess Terrace has a pool.
Does 7901 Duchess Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7901 Duchess Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 Duchess Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7901 Duchess Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7901 Duchess Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 7901 Duchess Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
