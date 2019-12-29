7424 Halray Ave

Amenities
3 Bedroom and 1 1/2 bath house located in Whittier. Kitchen has been upgraded with a new dishwasher, oven, stove and granite counter tops.
The property has Central AC & heating, hardwood flooring through out and a Gas fireplace in the Family room. 1 car garage plus driveway parking. Washer and dryer hook-ups in garage. Pets allowed with additional deposit (restrictions apply)
Move-In Costs
$45.00 Application / Screening fee.
$2,650.00 1st Month Rent
$2,650.00 Security Deposit
Additional $250.00 deposit per pet.
$250.00 Administration Fee
$25.00 Pet Application/ Screening Fee
Renters Insurance required as part of tenancy. 12 month lease required. $99 Lease Renewal Fee.