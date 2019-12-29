All apartments in West Whittier-Los Nietos
Last updated December 29 2019 at 5:50 AM

7424 Halray Ave

7424 Halray Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7424 Halray Avenue, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA 90606
West Whittier-Los Nietos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom and 1 1/2 bath house located in Whittier. Kitchen has been upgraded with a new dishwasher, oven, stove and granite counter tops.

The property has Central AC & heating, hardwood flooring through out and a Gas fireplace in the Family room. 1 car garage plus driveway parking. Washer and dryer hook-ups in garage. Pets allowed with additional deposit (restrictions apply)

Move-In Costs
$45.00 Application / Screening fee.
$2,650.00 1st Month Rent
$2,650.00 Security Deposit
Additional $250.00 deposit per pet.
$250.00 Administration Fee
$25.00 Pet Application/ Screening Fee
Renters Insurance required as part of tenancy. 12 month lease required. $99 Lease Renewal Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7424 Halray Ave have any available units?
7424 Halray Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA.
What amenities does 7424 Halray Ave have?
Some of 7424 Halray Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7424 Halray Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7424 Halray Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7424 Halray Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7424 Halray Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7424 Halray Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7424 Halray Ave offers parking.
Does 7424 Halray Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7424 Halray Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7424 Halray Ave have a pool?
No, 7424 Halray Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7424 Halray Ave have accessible units?
No, 7424 Halray Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7424 Halray Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7424 Halray Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7424 Halray Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7424 Halray Ave has units with air conditioning.
