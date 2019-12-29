7424 Halray Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom and 1 1/2 bath house located in Whittier. Kitchen has been upgraded with a new dishwasher, oven, stove and granite counter tops.



The property has Central AC & heating, hardwood flooring through out and a Gas fireplace in the Family room. 1 car garage plus driveway parking. Washer and dryer hook-ups in garage. Pets allowed with additional deposit (restrictions apply)



Move-In Costs

$45.00 Application / Screening fee.

$2,650.00 1st Month Rent

$2,650.00 Security Deposit

Additional $250.00 deposit per pet.

$250.00 Administration Fee

$25.00 Pet Application/ Screening Fee

Renters Insurance required as part of tenancy. 12 month lease required. $99 Lease Renewal Fee.