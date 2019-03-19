6915 Broadway Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home has many upgrades and is at a great location in Whittier. Ths entertainment home has a large living room with a cozy fireplace and is open to the dining area with a beautiful chandelier. There is a den by the kitchen allowing an open floor plan for the family's enjoyment. The dream kitchen has granite counter tops, center isle, stainless steel appliances, water purifier and much more. The property is gated and is on a corner lot across from the Sorensen Park, Library and Science Academy.