All apartments in West Whittier-Los Nietos
Find more places like 6915 Broadway Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
/
6915 Broadway Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6915 Broadway Avenue

6915 Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6915 Broadway, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA 90606
West Whittier-Los Nietos

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home has many upgrades and is at a great location in Whittier. Ths entertainment home has a large living room with a cozy fireplace and is open to the dining area with a beautiful chandelier. There is a den by the kitchen allowing an open floor plan for the family's enjoyment. The dream kitchen has granite counter tops, center isle, stainless steel appliances, water purifier and much more. The property is gated and is on a corner lot across from the Sorensen Park, Library and Science Academy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6915 Broadway Avenue have any available units?
6915 Broadway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA.
What amenities does 6915 Broadway Avenue have?
Some of 6915 Broadway Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6915 Broadway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6915 Broadway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6915 Broadway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6915 Broadway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Whittier-Los Nietos.
Does 6915 Broadway Avenue offer parking?
No, 6915 Broadway Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6915 Broadway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6915 Broadway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6915 Broadway Avenue have a pool?
No, 6915 Broadway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6915 Broadway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6915 Broadway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6915 Broadway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6915 Broadway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6915 Broadway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6915 Broadway Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAPico Rivera, CAWhittier, CASanta Fe Springs, CADowney, CASouth Whittier, CANorwalk, CA
Monterey Park, CALa Mirada, CAEast Los Angeles, CAHacienda Heights, CAEl Monte, CABellflower, CABuena Park, CAAlhambra, CAParamount, CACerritos, CABaldwin Park, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles