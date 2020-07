Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning accessible range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a bonus room, for lease. It offers a newly remodeled kitchen with a new stove, updated bathrooms, windows, flooring and a fresh coat of paint. A new central air and heating unit was just installed. There is ample parking with a 2 car garagge and a large drive way. Good size front and back yard. It is close to Bishop Amat school, and shopping centers.