23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Classic, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms condo in a dynamic neighborhood in West Carson.



The elegant and unfurnished interior features large windows and sliding glass doors with blinds, polished hardwood floors, and tile floors in the bathroom. The kitchen includes smooth countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, and appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Its bathrooms are furnished with vanity cabinets surmounted by framed mirrors, a shower/tub combo, and a shower stall enclosed in a metal-framed sliding glass panel. Shared washer and dryer are provided along with centralized AC and gas heating installed.



The exterior features patio, yard, and a shared swimming pool - all great spots to relax and hang out with friends or family. It comes with an underground garage with 2 parking spots. Pets are not allowed. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water and electricity bills. The landlord will cover the trash, landscaping, and HOA fees.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Carriage Crest Park, Normandale Park, Veterans Park, and Sur La Brea Park.



Bus lines:

7 LINE 7 - 0.1 mile

2 - 0.2 mile

205 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

550 Metro Express Line - 0.4 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5440846)