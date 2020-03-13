All apartments in West Carson
Find more places like 23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Carson, CA
/
23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102

23318 Marigold Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Carson
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23318 Marigold Avenue, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Classic, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms condo in a dynamic neighborhood in West Carson.

The elegant and unfurnished interior features large windows and sliding glass doors with blinds, polished hardwood floors, and tile floors in the bathroom. The kitchen includes smooth countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, and appliances such as an oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Its bathrooms are furnished with vanity cabinets surmounted by framed mirrors, a shower/tub combo, and a shower stall enclosed in a metal-framed sliding glass panel. Shared washer and dryer are provided along with centralized AC and gas heating installed.

The exterior features patio, yard, and a shared swimming pool - all great spots to relax and hang out with friends or family. It comes with an underground garage with 2 parking spots. Pets are not allowed. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water and electricity bills. The landlord will cover the trash, landscaping, and HOA fees.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Carriage Crest Park, Normandale Park, Veterans Park, and Sur La Brea Park.

Bus lines:
7 LINE 7 - 0.1 mile
2 - 0.2 mile
205 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
550 Metro Express Line - 0.4 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5440846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102 have any available units?
23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Carson, CA.
What amenities does 23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102 have?
Some of 23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102 currently offering any rent specials?
23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102 pet-friendly?
No, 23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Carson.
Does 23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102 offer parking?
Yes, 23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102 offers parking.
Does 23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102 have a pool?
Yes, 23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102 has a pool.
Does 23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102 have accessible units?
No, 23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102 does not have accessible units.
Does 23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23318 Marigold Ave Unit Q-102 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Carson 3 Bedrooms
West Carson Apartments with GarageWest Carson Apartments with Pool
West Carson Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles