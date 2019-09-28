23314 Marigold Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

This private, spacious, upper level 3 bedroom / 2 bath End-Unit is one of the more desirable condos in the resort-like Pacific Pines Complex. All kitchen appliances included: electric range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and built-in microwave oven. There are swimming pools and park-like grounds. As a bonus, a community barbecue area is just a few steps from the unit. Enjoy the cozy, tranquil and secure gated community which offers a multitude of amenities including a community clubhouse and indoor recreation area, multiple outdoor barbecue grills, two swimming pools, Jacuzzi spa, sauna, fitness center and an on-site laundry facility with recently upgraded washers and dryers. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. Freeway access is only minutes away.