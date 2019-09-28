All apartments in West Carson
Find more places like 23314 Marigold Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Carson, CA
/
23314 Marigold Avenue
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:10 AM

23314 Marigold Avenue

23314 Marigold Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Carson
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23314 Marigold Avenue, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
This private, spacious, upper level 3 bedroom / 2 bath End-Unit is one of the more desirable condos in the resort-like Pacific Pines Complex. All kitchen appliances included: electric range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and built-in microwave oven. There are swimming pools and park-like grounds. As a bonus, a community barbecue area is just a few steps from the unit. Enjoy the cozy, tranquil and secure gated community which offers a multitude of amenities including a community clubhouse and indoor recreation area, multiple outdoor barbecue grills, two swimming pools, Jacuzzi spa, sauna, fitness center and an on-site laundry facility with recently upgraded washers and dryers. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. Freeway access is only minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23314 Marigold Avenue have any available units?
23314 Marigold Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Carson, CA.
What amenities does 23314 Marigold Avenue have?
Some of 23314 Marigold Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23314 Marigold Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23314 Marigold Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23314 Marigold Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23314 Marigold Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Carson.
Does 23314 Marigold Avenue offer parking?
No, 23314 Marigold Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 23314 Marigold Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23314 Marigold Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23314 Marigold Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 23314 Marigold Avenue has a pool.
Does 23314 Marigold Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23314 Marigold Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23314 Marigold Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23314 Marigold Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 23314 Marigold Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23314 Marigold Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Carson 3 Bedrooms
West Carson Apartments with GarageWest Carson Apartments with Pool
West Carson Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles