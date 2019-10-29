All apartments in West Carson
21852 South Vermont Avenue
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:07 PM

21852 South Vermont Avenue

21852 South Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21852 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LEASING SPECIAL!! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY OCTOBER 31st AND GET 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!!! BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED HOME featuring freshly painted interior, tons of natural light, and updated kitchen appliances!! Make this gem your new home before it's gone!! Pets are welcome. Visit our website at www.wripm.com for application information and pet breed restrictions. For more accurate information on features of the home, please visit wripm.com. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Thank you for your interest in this home! Please click the 'Request a tour' option at the top right of the page. Your information will be submitted to our Leasing Professional and you will be contacted shortly. Please contact our CA Referral Partner: Hilary Marks - Cell 909-529-3707
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

21852 South Vermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Carson, CA.
21852 South Vermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 21852 South Vermont Avenue is pet friendly.
No, 21852 South Vermont Avenue does not offer parking.
No, 21852 South Vermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 21852 South Vermont Avenue does not have a pool.
No, 21852 South Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
No, 21852 South Vermont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 21852 South Vermont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
