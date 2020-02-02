All apartments in West Carson
Find more places like 20417 Raymond Ave A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Carson, CA
/
20417 Raymond Ave A
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

20417 Raymond Ave A

20417 South Raymond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Carson
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20417 South Raymond Avenue, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit in Torrance - Property Id: 88098

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House with 1 Parking Space

Near Alpine Village

Available Now

Coin Washer and Dryer on site. No Steps, first floor.

Price: $1750/mo
Deposit: $1750/mo (if credit is under 680, 2 months deposit required)
$150/mo for utilities (includes wifi)

Must have credit score over 680 or leave double deposit.

Text me only if you're interested.

Plenty of free street parking as well!

Address: 20417 Raymond Ave Unit A Torrance CA 90502
unit has new paint, new flooring, new sink and stove!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88098
Property Id 88098

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5372511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20417 Raymond Ave A have any available units?
20417 Raymond Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Carson, CA.
What amenities does 20417 Raymond Ave A have?
Some of 20417 Raymond Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20417 Raymond Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
20417 Raymond Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20417 Raymond Ave A pet-friendly?
No, 20417 Raymond Ave A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Carson.
Does 20417 Raymond Ave A offer parking?
Yes, 20417 Raymond Ave A offers parking.
Does 20417 Raymond Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20417 Raymond Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20417 Raymond Ave A have a pool?
No, 20417 Raymond Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 20417 Raymond Ave A have accessible units?
No, 20417 Raymond Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 20417 Raymond Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 20417 Raymond Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20417 Raymond Ave A have units with air conditioning?
No, 20417 Raymond Ave A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Carson 3 Bedrooms
West Carson Apartments with GarageWest Carson Apartments with Pool
West Carson Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles