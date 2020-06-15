All apartments in West Carson
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1279 Ivy Terrace

1279 Ivy Ter · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1279 Ivy Ter, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $3400 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1891 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
A wonderful 2 story, 3 bedroom + loft/2.5 bathroom with attached 2 car garage, small enclosed backyard and master bedroom balcony is awaiting. The single family dwelling is located in the 114 unit gated Woodbury Estates community that includes a community pool (hot tub, 2 outdoor bbq's, playground & bathroom with outdoor showers). Your home is centrally located for quick access to the 405, 110, 91, 105 (Staples Center, Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Dignity Health Sports Complex, UCLA, USC & LMU). Don't forget you are in the South Bay so the beach and Redondo Pier are a quick 15 minute drive!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1279-ivy-terrace-torrance-ca-90502-usa/e6c8eb06-778c-4cf6-89c3-dbf0b1a729b7

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5790105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1279 Ivy Terrace have any available units?
1279 Ivy Terrace has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1279 Ivy Terrace have?
Some of 1279 Ivy Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1279 Ivy Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1279 Ivy Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1279 Ivy Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1279 Ivy Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Carson.
Does 1279 Ivy Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1279 Ivy Terrace does offer parking.
Does 1279 Ivy Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1279 Ivy Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1279 Ivy Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1279 Ivy Terrace has a pool.
Does 1279 Ivy Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1279 Ivy Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1279 Ivy Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1279 Ivy Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 1279 Ivy Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1279 Ivy Terrace has units with air conditioning.

