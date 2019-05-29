All apartments in Walnut
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

517 Cofer Ct,

517 Cofer Court · No Longer Available
Location

517 Cofer Court, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath, two story home within the hills of the beautiful city of Walnut - " One Month Rent Free*
Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath PLUS 1 bonus rooms, Two story home within the hills of the beautiful City of Walnut. Walking distance to Walnut High School - beautiful two story, single family home, located on a cul-de-sac within the hills of Walnut.
It has a spacious living room, granite kitchen counter tops, crown molding and garden style yards with plenty of privacy. There is a solar panel system to help subsidize your electric bill and this home has a three car garage with direct access to the house. This home is conveniently located near shopping centers, grocery stores, banks and restaurants. For more information or to schedule a tour please feel free to contact. Colin Wu 626-898-5597.

(RLNE4097506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

