Five bedroom, three (3) bathroom pool home with two master bedrooms, one downstairs and one upstairs! Located in the city of Walnut, with new windows and brand new flooring. The kitchen has just been remodeled. Bright and open floor plan that flows very nicely from room to room with high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Located next to Walnut Hills Park, this is a great home for entertaining, swimming or playing at the park! Call Sandar West at (909) 816-8225.