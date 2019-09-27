All apartments in Walnut
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

20644 Collegewood Drive

20644 Collegewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20644 Collegewood Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awards Winning Walnut Valley School Dist. Walking distance to Collegewood Ele. School and Mt. San Antonio College. Single Story - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage, 1,255 sq.ft. Home. Newly remodeled, all wood floor, the kitchen has a granite countertop with sink, new gas range, and oven and microwave. new dishwasher, newer bathrooms, new plumbing, new garage door. New roofing and AC unit. Quiet & nice Walnut neighborhood. Enough driveway for 3 cars. close to various markets. Close to 57, 60 and 10 Freeway. Will be available from Oct. 1, 2019 ***More photos will be followed***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20644 Collegewood Drive have any available units?
20644 Collegewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 20644 Collegewood Drive have?
Some of 20644 Collegewood Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20644 Collegewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20644 Collegewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20644 Collegewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20644 Collegewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 20644 Collegewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20644 Collegewood Drive offers parking.
Does 20644 Collegewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20644 Collegewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20644 Collegewood Drive have a pool?
No, 20644 Collegewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20644 Collegewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 20644 Collegewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20644 Collegewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20644 Collegewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20644 Collegewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20644 Collegewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
