20644 Collegewood Drive

Amenities
Awards Winning Walnut Valley School Dist. Walking distance to Collegewood Ele. School and Mt. San Antonio College. Single Story - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage, 1,255 sq.ft. Home. Newly remodeled, all wood floor, the kitchen has a granite countertop with sink, new gas range, and oven and microwave. new dishwasher, newer bathrooms, new plumbing, new garage door. New roofing and AC unit. Quiet & nice Walnut neighborhood. Enough driveway for 3 cars. close to various markets. Close to 57, 60 and 10 Freeway. Will be available from Oct. 1, 2019 ***More photos will be followed***