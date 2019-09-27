20644 Collegewood Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Awards Winning Walnut Valley School Dist. Walking distance to Collegewood Ele. School and Mt. San Antonio College. Single Story - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage, 1,255 sq.ft. Home. Newly remodeled, all wood floor, the kitchen has a granite countertop with sink, new gas range, and oven and microwave. new dishwasher, newer bathrooms, new plumbing, new garage door. New roofing and AC unit. Quiet & nice Walnut neighborhood. Enough driveway for 3 cars. close to various markets. Close to 57, 60 and 10 Freeway. Will be available from Oct. 1, 2019 ***More photos will be followed***