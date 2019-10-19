20575 Fuerte Drive

Amenities

Beautiful two stories 4 bedrooms, 3 baths house located at the prestigious neighborhood of city of Walnut, walking distance to Suzanne Middle School and Walnut High School. It is airy and bright, spacious and comfortable. Featured 3 car garages, one bedroom and bath downstairs, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths upstairs. Very large living room, family room with fireplaces, formal dining room and additional dining area off the kitchen. Newly upgraded laminated wood floor throughout. Private tennis course in the backyard and tenants to use it with owner's permission. Rent includes electricity, water, gardener. Now, the property is vacant and can move in ASAP.