Walnut, CA
20575 Fuerte Drive
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:54 PM

20575 Fuerte Drive

20575 Fuerte Drive
Walnut
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

20575 Fuerte Drive, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Beautiful two stories 4 bedrooms, 3 baths house located at the prestigious neighborhood of city of Walnut, walking distance to Suzanne Middle School and Walnut High School. It is airy and bright, spacious and comfortable. Featured 3 car garages, one bedroom and bath downstairs, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths upstairs. Very large living room, family room with fireplaces, formal dining room and additional dining area off the kitchen. Newly upgraded laminated wood floor throughout. Private tennis course in the backyard and tenants to use it with owner's permission. Rent includes electricity, water, gardener. Now, the property is vacant and can move in ASAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20575 Fuerte Drive have any available units?
20575 Fuerte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 20575 Fuerte Drive have?
Some of 20575 Fuerte Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20575 Fuerte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20575 Fuerte Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20575 Fuerte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20575 Fuerte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 20575 Fuerte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20575 Fuerte Drive does offer parking.
Does 20575 Fuerte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20575 Fuerte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20575 Fuerte Drive have a pool?
No, 20575 Fuerte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20575 Fuerte Drive have accessible units?
No, 20575 Fuerte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20575 Fuerte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20575 Fuerte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20575 Fuerte Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20575 Fuerte Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
