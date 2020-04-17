19435 Branding Iron Road

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets

Open floor plan with high ceiling leading up the curved staircase with brand new railing design. Natural light shinning into living spaces with recessed lights throughout. The home is newly remodeled with new flooring, new kitchen appliances, new kitchen cabinets, new counter tops, new windows, new paint, new blinds and roller shade.



The home features a room on the 1st floor that can be used for elderly or a guest room. Rest of the rooms are on 2nd floor. Spacious rooms with good sized closets & walk in closets. Home is situated by Shadow Oak Dr with walking distance to Creekside Park and Stanley G. Oswait Academy