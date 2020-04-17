All apartments in Walnut
19435 Branding Iron Road
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:07 AM

19435 Branding Iron Road

19435 East Branding Iron Road · No Longer Available
Location

19435 East Branding Iron Road, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

Open floor plan with high ceiling leading up the curved staircase with brand new railing design. Natural light shinning into living spaces with recessed lights throughout. The home is newly remodeled with new flooring, new kitchen appliances, new kitchen cabinets, new counter tops, new windows, new paint, new blinds and roller shade.

The home features a room on the 1st floor that can be used for elderly or a guest room. Rest of the rooms are on 2nd floor. Spacious rooms with good sized closets & walk in closets. Home is situated by Shadow Oak Dr with walking distance to Creekside Park and Stanley G. Oswait Academy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19435 Branding Iron Road have any available units?
19435 Branding Iron Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
Is 19435 Branding Iron Road currently offering any rent specials?
19435 Branding Iron Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19435 Branding Iron Road pet-friendly?
No, 19435 Branding Iron Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 19435 Branding Iron Road offer parking?
No, 19435 Branding Iron Road does not offer parking.
Does 19435 Branding Iron Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19435 Branding Iron Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19435 Branding Iron Road have a pool?
No, 19435 Branding Iron Road does not have a pool.
Does 19435 Branding Iron Road have accessible units?
No, 19435 Branding Iron Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19435 Branding Iron Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 19435 Branding Iron Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19435 Branding Iron Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 19435 Branding Iron Road does not have units with air conditioning.
