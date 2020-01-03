1234 Rutgers Court

Amenities

Single story house located in beautiful and safe neighborhood, within Walnut School District, closed to Cal Poly, walking to Mt. Sac, to public transits, shopping center, restaurants, etc. Landlord asked each adult 18 years or older submits individual Rental Application, provide credit report from one of 3 Bureau in past 30 days, family income verification in most current 2 months. Will need First and last month rents Plus $1000 security deposit when it is moved in. If any one interest, please contact by sending text message to my number: 909-762-8789