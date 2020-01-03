All apartments in Walnut
1234 Rutgers Court
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

1234 Rutgers Court

1234 Rutgers Court · No Longer Available
Location

1234 Rutgers Court, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Single story house located in beautiful and safe neighborhood, within Walnut School District, closed to Cal Poly, walking to Mt. Sac, to public transits, shopping center, restaurants, etc. Landlord asked each adult 18 years or older submits individual Rental Application, provide credit report from one of 3 Bureau in past 30 days, family income verification in most current 2 months. Will need First and last month rents Plus $1000 security deposit when it is moved in. If any one interest, please contact by sending text message to my number: 909-762-8789

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Rutgers Court have any available units?
1234 Rutgers Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
Is 1234 Rutgers Court currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Rutgers Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Rutgers Court pet-friendly?
No, 1234 Rutgers Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 1234 Rutgers Court offer parking?
No, 1234 Rutgers Court does not offer parking.
Does 1234 Rutgers Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 Rutgers Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Rutgers Court have a pool?
No, 1234 Rutgers Court does not have a pool.
Does 1234 Rutgers Court have accessible units?
No, 1234 Rutgers Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Rutgers Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 Rutgers Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 Rutgers Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 Rutgers Court does not have units with air conditioning.
