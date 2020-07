Amenities

Cul-De-Sac 2 story home on a quiet street in Walnut. Please come see this amazing home. New floors, paint and gorgeous landscaping with fruit trees. 4 Beds with 2 1/2 baths All bedrooms are upstairs. Large backyard with covered patio to entertain your guest. Stop by and take a look. (cats and service animals only please)