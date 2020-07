Amenities

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME IN COVINA! FEATURES INCLUDE: HOME IS OVER 1800 SQ.FT., KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, LAMINATE FLOORS ALL THROUGH, UPDATED COPPER PLUMBING, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH MASTER BEDROOM RETREAT AREA, WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER, 2 FULL BATHROOMS, DETACHED TWO CAR GARAGE, FIREPLACE IN DEN, WET BAR IN DEN AREA, FORCED AIR HEATING AND CENTRAL AIR, SKYLIGHT IN DINING AREA, OPEN DINING ROOM ARES, UPDATED DOUBLE PANE MILGARD WINDOWS, PARK LIKE BACKYARD, AND MORE!