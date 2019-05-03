16514 E Nubia St

Amenities

Charming single family house now available in the city of Covina. This stunning 1,065 Sq Ft. house features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a large garage and a very spacious backyard perfect for a nice family barbecue. Other great features include, hardwood flooring throughout, new appliances, central air and fresh new paint. Close to parks, including the Irwindale Park, and the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area. Conveniently near the 10 and 210 freeway, as well as near shopping and entertainment. If you want to make this your new home , do not wait and call us now to schedule a showing (562)418-6654



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1955



Deposits: $2,500.00

