Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:14 AM

16514 E Nubia St

16514 East Nubia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16514 East Nubia Street, Vincent, CA 91722

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming single family house now available in the city of Covina. This stunning 1,065 Sq Ft. house features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a large garage and a very spacious backyard perfect for a nice family barbecue. Other great features include, hardwood flooring throughout, new appliances, central air and fresh new paint. Close to parks, including the Irwindale Park, and the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area. Conveniently near the 10 and 210 freeway, as well as near shopping and entertainment. If you want to make this your new home , do not wait and call us now to schedule a showing (562)418-6654

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1955

Deposits: $2,500.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16514 E Nubia St have any available units?
16514 E Nubia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vincent, CA.
What amenities does 16514 E Nubia St have?
Some of 16514 E Nubia St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16514 E Nubia St currently offering any rent specials?
16514 E Nubia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16514 E Nubia St pet-friendly?
No, 16514 E Nubia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vincent.
Does 16514 E Nubia St offer parking?
Yes, 16514 E Nubia St offers parking.
Does 16514 E Nubia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16514 E Nubia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16514 E Nubia St have a pool?
No, 16514 E Nubia St does not have a pool.
Does 16514 E Nubia St have accessible units?
No, 16514 E Nubia St does not have accessible units.
Does 16514 E Nubia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16514 E Nubia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16514 E Nubia St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16514 E Nubia St has units with air conditioning.
