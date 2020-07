Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home located on a quite street in Villa Park. Property features 4 bedrooms (3 bedrooms on main level) plus a bonus room, large living room, formal dining, family room, kitchen and a direct access THREE CAR GARAGE! Short walk to all three highly rated schools; Villa Park High, Cerro Villa Middle and Serrano Elementary. Beautiful and spacious yard for your entertainment and Gardner is included in the rent. Don't miss this opportunity to make this your sweet home!