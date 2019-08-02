All apartments in View Park-Windsor Hills
6204 Condon Ave.

6204 Condon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6204 Condon Avenue, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA 90056
View Park-Windsor Hills

Amenities

6204 Condon Ave. Available 08/21/19 Beautiful Ladera Heights Home with Lots of Upgrades! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in the highly-sought after Ladera Heights area and is situated on a large corner lot with spacious front and rear yards. The home has a detached 2-car garage, large backyard area with patio and side yard, and a wonderful view of Ladera Park. The interior of the home has fresh flooring and paint, blinds, and laundry hook-ups inside the house. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, pantry, and has plenty of cabinets for storage. Some of the many features of this home also include forced air heating, wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, a formal dining room, and a crackling fireplace. This house is located close to schools, restaurants, shopping, and public transits. Located near La Brea Ave. and Slauson Ave.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE5056417)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 Condon Ave. have any available units?
6204 Condon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA.
What amenities does 6204 Condon Ave. have?
Some of 6204 Condon Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 Condon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6204 Condon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 Condon Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6204 Condon Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6204 Condon Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6204 Condon Ave. offers parking.
Does 6204 Condon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6204 Condon Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 Condon Ave. have a pool?
No, 6204 Condon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6204 Condon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6204 Condon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 Condon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6204 Condon Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6204 Condon Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6204 Condon Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
