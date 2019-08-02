Amenities

6204 Condon Ave. Available 08/21/19 Beautiful Ladera Heights Home with Lots of Upgrades! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in the highly-sought after Ladera Heights area and is situated on a large corner lot with spacious front and rear yards. The home has a detached 2-car garage, large backyard area with patio and side yard, and a wonderful view of Ladera Park. The interior of the home has fresh flooring and paint, blinds, and laundry hook-ups inside the house. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, pantry, and has plenty of cabinets for storage. Some of the many features of this home also include forced air heating, wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, a formal dining room, and a crackling fireplace. This house is located close to schools, restaurants, shopping, and public transits. Located near La Brea Ave. and Slauson Ave.



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



