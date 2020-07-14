All apartments in Ventura County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

8133 Puesta Del Sol

8133 Puesta Del Sol · (805) 252-2773
Location

8133 Puesta Del Sol, Ventura County, CA 93013

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
*Current availability: September 8th-10th, September 20th-October 15th, October 19th-31st, and beyond.* If you are looking for the perfect getaway, this is a great option! Stunning bohemian chic beach house located in the coveted Rincon Point beach community steps from the sand. Sleeps 8-10 people with four bedrooms and a fifth optional bedroom. Soak in the sun and take in the beautiful ocean views from multiple levels in this custom home. Available for short or long-term bookings; please contact us for availability and further details. (continued -->)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8133 Puesta Del Sol have any available units?
8133 Puesta Del Sol has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8133 Puesta Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
8133 Puesta Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8133 Puesta Del Sol pet-friendly?
No, 8133 Puesta Del Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura County.
Does 8133 Puesta Del Sol offer parking?
No, 8133 Puesta Del Sol does not offer parking.
Does 8133 Puesta Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8133 Puesta Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8133 Puesta Del Sol have a pool?
No, 8133 Puesta Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 8133 Puesta Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 8133 Puesta Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 8133 Puesta Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 8133 Puesta Del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8133 Puesta Del Sol have units with air conditioning?
No, 8133 Puesta Del Sol does not have units with air conditioning.
