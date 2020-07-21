435 GARDENIA AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

3 BED/2.5 BATH Ranch Home In Camarillo Heights - This 3BED/2.5 BATH ranch home features over 14,000 square-foot lot with views of mountains. Appointed with new paint, and hardwood floors throughout the home. The remodeled kitchen has quartz counters tops, beautiful upgraded backsplash, and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave). Convenient laundry room with a washer/ dryer included. Large front yard with RV parking that pulls through to the attached 2-car garage. Spacious backyard with endless space.



Close proximity to fine dining, shopping, and a movie theater.Easy access to 101 freeway.



The final security deposit will be based on credit scores.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.



(RLNE5166456)