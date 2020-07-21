All apartments in Ventura County
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

435 GARDENIA AVE

435 Gardenia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

435 Gardenia Avenue, Ventura County, CA 93010

3 BED/2.5 BATH Ranch Home In Camarillo Heights - This 3BED/2.5 BATH ranch home features over 14,000 square-foot lot with views of mountains. Appointed with new paint, and hardwood floors throughout the home. The remodeled kitchen has quartz counters tops, beautiful upgraded backsplash, and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave). Convenient laundry room with a washer/ dryer included. Large front yard with RV parking that pulls through to the attached 2-car garage. Spacious backyard with endless space.

Close proximity to fine dining, shopping, and a movie theater.Easy access to 101 freeway.

The final security deposit will be based on credit scores.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.

(RLNE5166456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 GARDENIA AVE have any available units?
435 GARDENIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 435 GARDENIA AVE have?
Some of 435 GARDENIA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 GARDENIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
435 GARDENIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 GARDENIA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 GARDENIA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 435 GARDENIA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 435 GARDENIA AVE offers parking.
Does 435 GARDENIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 GARDENIA AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 GARDENIA AVE have a pool?
No, 435 GARDENIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 435 GARDENIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 435 GARDENIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 435 GARDENIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 GARDENIA AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 GARDENIA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 GARDENIA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
