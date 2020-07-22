All apartments in Ventura County
1489 Foothill Rd
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

1489 Foothill Rd

1489 Foothill Road · No Longer Available
Location

1489 Foothill Road, Ventura County, CA 93023

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
putting green
garage
Hilltop Retreat with Amazing Mountain and Ojai Valley Views! - On over and Acre, this Mediterranean style retreat features 5 bedrooms and 5 baths with abundant outdoor space including a pool and cabana to relax and take in the breathtaking views. Also included is a recently remodeled kitchen, master bedroom with two separate bathrooms, guest quarters, and spacious living spaces. The ample solar panels provide low electricity costs. The location is great with only a five minute drive thru the Arbolada area to downtown Ojai. This home is a must see! Please text Jonathan Riddell (Agent) 805-798-3001 to set an appointment.

(RLNE5638158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1489 Foothill Rd have any available units?
1489 Foothill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 1489 Foothill Rd have?
Some of 1489 Foothill Rd's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1489 Foothill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1489 Foothill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1489 Foothill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1489 Foothill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1489 Foothill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1489 Foothill Rd offers parking.
Does 1489 Foothill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1489 Foothill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1489 Foothill Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1489 Foothill Rd has a pool.
Does 1489 Foothill Rd have accessible units?
No, 1489 Foothill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1489 Foothill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1489 Foothill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1489 Foothill Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1489 Foothill Rd has units with air conditioning.
