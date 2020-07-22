1489 Foothill Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool putting green garage

Hilltop Retreat with Amazing Mountain and Ojai Valley Views! - On over and Acre, this Mediterranean style retreat features 5 bedrooms and 5 baths with abundant outdoor space including a pool and cabana to relax and take in the breathtaking views. Also included is a recently remodeled kitchen, master bedroom with two separate bathrooms, guest quarters, and spacious living spaces. The ample solar panels provide low electricity costs. The location is great with only a five minute drive thru the Arbolada area to downtown Ojai. This home is a must see! Please text Jonathan Riddell (Agent) 805-798-3001 to set an appointment.



