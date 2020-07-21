Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

115 Fairview Road Available 02/01/20 Ojai - Furnished two bedroom, one bath cottage on over an Acre! - Nestled in the foothills of Ojai among Oak and Eucalyptus Trees lies a renovated bungalow, very private yet within walking distance to town and hiking trails. Fully furnished, all you need is your suitcase! Property is situated on 1 1/3 acres of natural beauty, jacuzzi on back patio to enjoy Ojai evenings. Polished oak floors throughout, beautifully upgraded kitchen with Viking range, Subzero refrigerator and Miele dishwasher. French doors lead out to patios from living room and dining room. Gardener and jacuzzi service included in monthly rent. Can be rented month-to-month, no pets please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5418971)