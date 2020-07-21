All apartments in Ventura County
Find more places like 115 Fairview Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventura County, CA
/
115 Fairview Road
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

115 Fairview Road

115 Fairview Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

115 Fairview Road, Ventura County, CA 93023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
115 Fairview Road Available 02/01/20 Ojai - Furnished two bedroom, one bath cottage on over an Acre! - Nestled in the foothills of Ojai among Oak and Eucalyptus Trees lies a renovated bungalow, very private yet within walking distance to town and hiking trails. Fully furnished, all you need is your suitcase! Property is situated on 1 1/3 acres of natural beauty, jacuzzi on back patio to enjoy Ojai evenings. Polished oak floors throughout, beautifully upgraded kitchen with Viking range, Subzero refrigerator and Miele dishwasher. French doors lead out to patios from living room and dining room. Gardener and jacuzzi service included in monthly rent. Can be rented month-to-month, no pets please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5418971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Fairview Road have any available units?
115 Fairview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 115 Fairview Road have?
Some of 115 Fairview Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Fairview Road currently offering any rent specials?
115 Fairview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Fairview Road pet-friendly?
No, 115 Fairview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura County.
Does 115 Fairview Road offer parking?
No, 115 Fairview Road does not offer parking.
Does 115 Fairview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Fairview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Fairview Road have a pool?
No, 115 Fairview Road does not have a pool.
Does 115 Fairview Road have accessible units?
No, 115 Fairview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Fairview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Fairview Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Fairview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Fairview Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Ventura Terrace
6600 Telephone Rd
Ventura, CA 93004
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade
Camarillo, CA 93010
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Citron
11111 Citrus Dr
Ventura, CA 93004
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A
Camarillo, CA 93012

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CABakersfield, CA
Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CAPort Hueneme, CAChannel Islands Beach, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWestlake Village, CA
Malibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CACalabasas, CAOak Park, CATopanga, CAPine Mountain Club, CAMontecito, CAStevenson Ranch, CASanta Barbara, CAMarina del Rey, CASan Fernando, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons