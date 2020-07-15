729 Daniels Ave

Amenities
4 Bedroom Condo for Rent - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath condo near Federal Terrace Elementary School. There is a Living Room, Family Room and Dining Room. Laundry area with washer and dryer (stack able) unit and central heating. Private back yard area. Other features include: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal, microwave and parking. Common Playground for your use. This unit is part of an Association. THIS IS A NON SMOKING UNIT. No Pets.
Centrally located near schools, shopping and freeways.
For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Vallejo Realty Management at 707-643-2373 or visit us online at www.vallejorealrymanagement.com for additional pictures and listings.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2952037)