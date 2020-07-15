729 Daniels Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking playground

4 Bedroom Condo for Rent - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath condo near Federal Terrace Elementary School. There is a Living Room, Family Room and Dining Room. Laundry area with washer and dryer (stack able) unit and central heating. Private back yard area. Other features include: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal, microwave and parking. Common Playground for your use. This unit is part of an Association. THIS IS A NON SMOKING UNIT. No Pets.



Centrally located near schools, shopping and freeways.



For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Vallejo Realty Management at 707-643-2373 or visit us online at www.vallejorealrymanagement.com for additional pictures and listings.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2952037)