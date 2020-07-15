All apartments in Vallejo
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

729 Daniels Ave

729 Daniels Avenue · (707) 643-2373 ext. 10
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

729 Daniels Avenue, Vallejo, CA 94590
Vallejo Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 729 Daniels Ave · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
4 Bedroom Condo for Rent - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath condo near Federal Terrace Elementary School. There is a Living Room, Family Room and Dining Room. Laundry area with washer and dryer (stack able) unit and central heating. Private back yard area. Other features include: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal, microwave and parking. Common Playground for your use. This unit is part of an Association. THIS IS A NON SMOKING UNIT. No Pets.

Centrally located near schools, shopping and freeways.

For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Vallejo Realty Management at 707-643-2373 or visit us online at www.vallejorealrymanagement.com for additional pictures and listings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2952037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Daniels Ave have any available units?
729 Daniels Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 729 Daniels Ave have?
Some of 729 Daniels Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Daniels Ave currently offering any rent specials?
729 Daniels Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Daniels Ave pet-friendly?
No, 729 Daniels Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vallejo.
Does 729 Daniels Ave offer parking?
Yes, 729 Daniels Ave offers parking.
Does 729 Daniels Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 Daniels Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Daniels Ave have a pool?
No, 729 Daniels Ave does not have a pool.
Does 729 Daniels Ave have accessible units?
No, 729 Daniels Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Daniels Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 Daniels Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 729 Daniels Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 729 Daniels Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
