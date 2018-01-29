Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 Available 08/01/20 Great 2 bed, 1.5 bath Condo in Vallejo - COMING SOON !!! - Great 2 bed, 1.5 bath Condo in Vallejo - COMING SOON !!!



****MORE PICTURES COMING SOON****



-2 story unit with patio area.

-Living and dining area, kitchen, half bath and laundry all on main level.

-Both bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs.

-2 assigned carport spaces, plus street parking.

-Tenant pays all utilities, except garbage.

-Walk to Setterquist Park, Griffin Academy, Mare Island Tech Academy, and more!

-5 minutes from Six Flags Discovery Kingdom!

-Easy freeway access.

-Close to restaurants and shopping.

-Must see!



*(1) application per adult. $35 fee for credit check per application



Please contact us to schedule a showing:

-Jason at (510) 418-2393

-Oakland office at (510) 530-1005



(RLNE5848775)