All apartments in Vallejo
Find more places like 415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vallejo, CA
/
415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2

415 Baylor Drive · (510) 530-1005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vallejo
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

415 Baylor Drive, Vallejo, CA 94589
North Vallejo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 Available 08/01/20 Great 2 bed, 1.5 bath Condo in Vallejo - COMING SOON !!! - Great 2 bed, 1.5 bath Condo in Vallejo - COMING SOON !!!

****MORE PICTURES COMING SOON****

-2 story unit with patio area.
-Living and dining area, kitchen, half bath and laundry all on main level.
-Both bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs.
-2 assigned carport spaces, plus street parking.
-Tenant pays all utilities, except garbage.
-Walk to Setterquist Park, Griffin Academy, Mare Island Tech Academy, and more!
-5 minutes from Six Flags Discovery Kingdom!
-Easy freeway access.
-Close to restaurants and shopping.
-Must see!

*(1) application per adult. $35 fee for credit check per application

Please contact us to schedule a showing:
-Jason at (510) 418-2393
-Oakland office at (510) 530-1005

(RLNE5848775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 have any available units?
415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 currently offering any rent specials?
415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 pet-friendly?
No, 415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vallejo.
Does 415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 offer parking?
Yes, 415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 does offer parking.
Does 415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 have a pool?
No, 415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 does not have a pool.
Does 415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 have accessible units?
No, 415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way
Vallejo, CA 94591
Bay Village
1107 Porter St
Vallejo, CA 94590
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave
Vallejo, CA 94590
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy
Vallejo, CA 94591
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue
Vallejo, CA 94590

Similar Pages

Vallejo 1 BedroomsVallejo 2 Bedrooms
Vallejo Apartments with ParkingVallejo Apartments with Pool
Vallejo Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CANapa, CA
Palo Alto, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen Cove

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University Maritime AcademyCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-Sacramento
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity