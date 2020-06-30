All apartments in Vallejo
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

39 Werden St

39 Werden Street · (510) 858-6711 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39 Werden Street, Vallejo, CA 94590
Vallejo Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 39 Werden St · Avail. Jul 27

$1,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
39 Werden St Available 07/27/20 Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Vallejo - This Renovated 3 Bedroom Home Features:

1. Fresh Interior Paint
2. Brand New Carpet throughout
4. In-Unit Laundry Machines
5. Private Backyard with Patio Deck and Access to Covered Parking Area
6. Massive Shared Grass Yard Behind Private Backyard
7. Designated Parking Space & Street Parking
8. Close to Shopping and Restaurants
9. Minutes away from Mare Island Naval Base & Discovery Kingdom
10. Easy Access to Hwy-37 & Hwy-29
11. Close to Public Transportation (Soltrans - Route 5)
12. 10-minute Drive to Vallejo Ferry Terminal and Transit Center

Local Public Schools:
~ Federal Terrace Elementary (K - 5)
~ Franklin Middle School (6 - 8)
~ Vallejo High School (9 - 12)

Rent: $ 1,750.00 / month
Deposit: $ 1,750.00

- Owner pays for Garbage
- HOA pays for Water
- Tenant is responsible for Electric / Gas & Backyard upkeep
- Pets OK w/ Additional Deposit (HOA Restrictions Apply)

***Per updated COVID-19 regulations, we are now resuming ALL vacancy showings as housing is classified as an essential business under government guidelines***

Showings will be done by INDIVIDUAL APPOINTMENT ONLY.

- The Leasing Agent will arrive early to open the door and sanitize the doorknobs throughout the unit. Guest should refrain from touching as much as possible while looking around and wash their hands after leaving.
- Interested parties will have their own individual appointment. Couples may come together, but only two guests will be permitted to enter the home at a time while maintaining the 6-FT social distance requirement.
- Agent will remain outside while guests look around, then answer questions and provide application instructions on your way out.

To schedule an individual appointment to view this unit, please call Ben Johnson @ 510-680-3026 or reply via email to ben.johnson.spre@gmail.com

Looking for other rentals? Please visit www.spre.com today!

(RLNE4868967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Werden St have any available units?
39 Werden St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 Werden St have?
Some of 39 Werden St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Werden St currently offering any rent specials?
39 Werden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Werden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Werden St is pet friendly.
Does 39 Werden St offer parking?
Yes, 39 Werden St offers parking.
Does 39 Werden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Werden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Werden St have a pool?
No, 39 Werden St does not have a pool.
Does 39 Werden St have accessible units?
No, 39 Werden St does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Werden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Werden St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Werden St have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Werden St does not have units with air conditioning.
