Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

39 Werden St Available 07/27/20 Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Vallejo - This Renovated 3 Bedroom Home Features:



1. Fresh Interior Paint

2. Brand New Carpet throughout

4. In-Unit Laundry Machines

5. Private Backyard with Patio Deck and Access to Covered Parking Area

6. Massive Shared Grass Yard Behind Private Backyard

7. Designated Parking Space & Street Parking

8. Close to Shopping and Restaurants

9. Minutes away from Mare Island Naval Base & Discovery Kingdom

10. Easy Access to Hwy-37 & Hwy-29

11. Close to Public Transportation (Soltrans - Route 5)

12. 10-minute Drive to Vallejo Ferry Terminal and Transit Center



Local Public Schools:

~ Federal Terrace Elementary (K - 5)

~ Franklin Middle School (6 - 8)

~ Vallejo High School (9 - 12)



Rent: $ 1,750.00 / month

Deposit: $ 1,750.00



- Owner pays for Garbage

- HOA pays for Water

- Tenant is responsible for Electric / Gas & Backyard upkeep

- Pets OK w/ Additional Deposit (HOA Restrictions Apply)



***Per updated COVID-19 regulations, we are now resuming ALL vacancy showings as housing is classified as an essential business under government guidelines***



Showings will be done by INDIVIDUAL APPOINTMENT ONLY.



- The Leasing Agent will arrive early to open the door and sanitize the doorknobs throughout the unit. Guest should refrain from touching as much as possible while looking around and wash their hands after leaving.

- Interested parties will have their own individual appointment. Couples may come together, but only two guests will be permitted to enter the home at a time while maintaining the 6-FT social distance requirement.

- Agent will remain outside while guests look around, then answer questions and provide application instructions on your way out.



To schedule an individual appointment to view this unit, please call Ben Johnson @ 510-680-3026 or reply via email to ben.johnson.spre@gmail.com



Looking for other rentals? Please visit www.spre.com today!



(RLNE4868967)