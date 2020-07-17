All apartments in Vallejo
Find more places like 1015 Shasta St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vallejo, CA
/
1015 Shasta St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1015 Shasta St.

1015 Shasta Street · (707) 426-1821 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vallejo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1015 Shasta Street, Vallejo, CA 94590

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1015 Shasta St. · Avail. now

$2,545

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning & Completely Remodeled! - Everything is NEW! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Front Yard, Spacious Back Yard. Easy Access to Freeway. This home has been completely and beautifully remodeled. Central Heat & Air, Dual Pane Windows. Gorgeous Kitchen with all New Stainless Steel Appliances, Tons of Cabinet Space, Open and Inviting Layout. Front Yard Landscaping and Garbage Included in Rent.

Rental Requirements*
- Gross Income 3x the Rent Amount
- Minimum Credit Score of 600 or higher
- No Evictions
- No Smoking
- All applicants over 18 yrs. must submit application online. $35 application fee.
-Deposit is based on credit and rental history.
- 12 Month lease term.
APPLY AT: www.solanopm.com
Please contact Solano property Management, Benicia at 707-745-4700 to schedule a tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5874878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Shasta St. have any available units?
1015 Shasta St. has a unit available for $2,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1015 Shasta St. have?
Some of 1015 Shasta St.'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Shasta St. currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Shasta St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Shasta St. pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Shasta St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vallejo.
Does 1015 Shasta St. offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Shasta St. offers parking.
Does 1015 Shasta St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Shasta St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Shasta St. have a pool?
No, 1015 Shasta St. does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Shasta St. have accessible units?
No, 1015 Shasta St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Shasta St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Shasta St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Shasta St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1015 Shasta St. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1015 Shasta St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue
Vallejo, CA 94590
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave
Vallejo, CA 94590
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy
Vallejo, CA 94591
Bay Village
1107 Porter St
Vallejo, CA 94590
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way
Vallejo, CA 94591

Similar Pages

Vallejo 1 BedroomsVallejo 2 Bedrooms
Vallejo Apartments with BalconiesVallejo Apartments with Parking
Vallejo Apartments with PoolsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CAPalo Alto, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CA
Foster City, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CACastro Valley, CAPacifica, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University Maritime AcademyCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-Sacramento
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity