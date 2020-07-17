1015 Shasta St.

Amenities

Stunning & Completely Remodeled! - Everything is NEW! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Front Yard, Spacious Back Yard. Easy Access to Freeway. This home has been completely and beautifully remodeled. Central Heat & Air, Dual Pane Windows. Gorgeous Kitchen with all New Stainless Steel Appliances, Tons of Cabinet Space, Open and Inviting Layout. Front Yard Landscaping and Garbage Included in Rent.



Rental Requirements*

- Gross Income 3x the Rent Amount

- Minimum Credit Score of 600 or higher

- No Evictions

- No Smoking

- All applicants over 18 yrs. must submit application online. $35 application fee.

-Deposit is based on credit and rental history.

- 12 Month lease term.

APPLY AT: www.solanopm.com

Please contact Solano property Management, Benicia at 707-745-4700 to schedule a tour.



No Pets Allowed



