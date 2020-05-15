100 Carolina St #A

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated bathtub range refrigerator

Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Downstairs Unit Near Vallejo Ferry - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs unit in duplex. Features include a newly remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, and new refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.



Entire apartment is clean, remodeled, and move in ready! New interior paint, updated electrical, overhead lighting in all the rooms, remodeled bathroom with tile flooring and tile bathtub surround. Conveniently located in the downtown area just 2 blocks from the water front and just a few blocks to the bus station, downtown farmer's market, and ferry building.



APPLYING PROCESS:



Due to COVID-19, We are showing units to approved applicants only. Should you be interested, please do the following:



1. Read Rental Requirements to see if you meet the rental requirements.

2. Drive by the property location.

3. Submit rental application at marinarealtypm.com for staff to review. Please email the office once you have completed your rental application. Please note, your credit card will have a pending charge of $35 for the credit check. If credit is not ran, the $35 fee will be refunded to your account within 6-10 Business days.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



* For apartments, household gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. For homes, 3.5 times the monthly rent.

* Good verifiable rental history from present and previous landlords.

* At least 6 months with current employer, or verifiable monthly income.

* Good credit; no late payments, no collections, no bankruptcy or evictions.

* Co-signers not accepted.



To speak to a leasing agent on the phone, please dial (707)552-4577.



Office hours are Monday Through Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm. Closed for lunch 12:00-1:00pm



(RLNE5738968)