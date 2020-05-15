All apartments in Vallejo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

100 Carolina St #A

100 Carolina St · (707) 552-4577
Location

100 Carolina St, Vallejo, CA 94590
Saint Vincent's Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 100 Carolina St #A · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Downstairs Unit Near Vallejo Ferry - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs unit in duplex. Features include a newly remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, and new refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.

Entire apartment is clean, remodeled, and move in ready! New interior paint, updated electrical, overhead lighting in all the rooms, remodeled bathroom with tile flooring and tile bathtub surround. Conveniently located in the downtown area just 2 blocks from the water front and just a few blocks to the bus station, downtown farmer's market, and ferry building.

APPLYING PROCESS:

Due to COVID-19, We are showing units to approved applicants only. Should you be interested, please do the following:

1. Read Rental Requirements to see if you meet the rental requirements.
2. Drive by the property location.
3. Submit rental application at marinarealtypm.com for staff to review. Please email the office once you have completed your rental application. Please note, your credit card will have a pending charge of $35 for the credit check. If credit is not ran, the $35 fee will be refunded to your account within 6-10 Business days.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

* For apartments, household gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. For homes, 3.5 times the monthly rent.
* Good verifiable rental history from present and previous landlords.
* At least 6 months with current employer, or verifiable monthly income.
* Good credit; no late payments, no collections, no bankruptcy or evictions.
* Co-signers not accepted.

To speak to a leasing agent on the phone, please dial (707)552-4577.

Office hours are Monday Through Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm. Closed for lunch 12:00-1:00pm

(RLNE5738968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Carolina St #A have any available units?
100 Carolina St #A has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Carolina St #A have?
Some of 100 Carolina St #A's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Carolina St #A currently offering any rent specials?
100 Carolina St #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Carolina St #A pet-friendly?
No, 100 Carolina St #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vallejo.
Does 100 Carolina St #A offer parking?
No, 100 Carolina St #A does not offer parking.
Does 100 Carolina St #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Carolina St #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Carolina St #A have a pool?
No, 100 Carolina St #A does not have a pool.
Does 100 Carolina St #A have accessible units?
No, 100 Carolina St #A does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Carolina St #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Carolina St #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Carolina St #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Carolina St #A does not have units with air conditioning.
