Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Valle Vista, CA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
44728 Woodrow Way
44728 Woodrow Way, Valle Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landlord is busy cleaning, painting, repairing and replacing the details on this home, ETA Nov 1st. Located in the deep end of a cul-de-sac giving it an over-sized yard with RV parking and a large storage shed.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
25139 Sansome St.
25139 Sansome Street, Valle Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
A nice 3 bedrooms 2 baths house with 2 car garage.Fireplace in living room. Large backyard with full covered patio.
Results within 1 mile of Valle Vista

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4622 Saddle Dr
4622 Saddle Drive, Hemet, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2130 sqft
This home will not last long! When you drive up to the house you are greeted with an extended driveway, great for RV parking. Walk into the home and you will enter into a a large living room with vaulted ceilings and tiled flooring.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
41693 Royal Palm Drive
41693 Royal Palm Drive, East Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Newly remodeled house for you! New heating and air conditioning, new floors, new kitchen with new cabinets and countertop. New stainless stove and new dishwasher. New sinks and garbage disposals. New windows and sliding patio doors.
Results within 5 miles of Valle Vista

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Soboba
948 Verona Avenue
948 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Refurbished House in San Jacinto. - 948 Verona Ave., San Jacinto, 92583. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,800/Month, $1,800/Deposit, Approx. 1100 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month Lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities. No pets allowed.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
751 San Ignacio Drive - San Ignacio
751 San Ignacio Drive, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1440 sqft
55+ Spacious 2 bed 2 bath SIERRA DAWN HOME! - This is a spacious 2 bed 2 bath home! 1,440 sq. ft. of living space all light and airy. Two large sheds, covered patio, closed in laundry room, add on room, & plenty of storage space. Only $1095.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Heritage
164 N Victoria Avenue
164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2102 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Soboba
862 Verona Avenue
862 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1347 sqft
Beautiful home nestled against the the hills at the north end of the San Jacinto Valley. This home has it all without burdening with maintenance.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
De Anza
427 Reposo St
427 Reposo Street, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1028 sqft
Drive by today! - Spacious 2 bedrooms + 2 baths! Bedrooms are located away from each other for privacy. Full paint throughout. Tons of kitchen cabinet space + a bar for a breakfast delight.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Rose Ranch
1850 Fitzgerald Avenue
1850 Fitzgerald Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2598 sqft
This spectacular 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has almost 2600 sqft.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1440 Calhoun CT #C
1440 Calhoun Court, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Quite two bedroom unit in a fourplex community with a one car garage, laundry facilities. This unit has updated features such as flooring, light fixtures, ceiling fans, blinds, and more.
Results within 10 miles of Valle Vista

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
52870 Stonewood Canyon Road
52870 Stonewood Canyon Road, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1700 sqft
Escape to the mountains! Spectacular luxurious upgrgraded home for rent by the month $2995, or week for $995, or 3 days $495 in Idyllwild. The fenced in lot is 1.5 acres and located in a gated community of beautiful Stonewood Canyon.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1963 Nuevo Street
1963 Nuevo Street, Hemet, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
827 sqft
Wonderful senior 55+ Home located in Valle Hermosa! This home features an open floor plan, large living room, kitchen with direct garage access and the kitchen eating area right off the living room! 2 nice size bedroom and one full bathroom! There

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2975 Cypress St.
2975 Cypress Street, Hemet, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1708 sqft
Beautiful Hemet Home! - Brand new carpet, paint and flooring. Walk into a tile entrance that opens into a large Living room and Dining room. Continue on into the Family room with a Fireplace.
City Guide for Valle Vista, CA

Valle Vista was originally named Florida, California when it was formed in the late 19th century; when the government would not allow a post office with the confusing name, it was changed to Valle Vista.

Valle Vista is located in southern California and is part of the Inland Empire area east of Los Angeles. It is in Riverside County and parts of Valle Vista are considered to belong to unincorporated areas of Hemet and San Jacinto. The Valle Vista area is growing, with a population of around 11,000 as of the 2010 census, compared to around 8,300 in 2000. The valley is located near the San Jacinto Mountains and is blessed with mild southern California weather characterized by hot summers and warm and wet winters. Rental prices in Valle Vista are generally much lower than the average neighborhood in California, drawing people from the pricier areas along the Pacific Coast. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Valle Vista, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Valle Vista renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

