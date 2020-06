Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking recently renovated range

Landlord is busy cleaning, painting, repairing and replacing the details on this home, ETA Nov 1st. Located in the deep end of a cul-de-sac giving it an over-sized yard with RV parking and a large storage shed. The lot is fenced and rock-scaped to keep costs and maintenance low. The home has an enclosed porch with laundry hook-ups and updated kitchen counter-tops. 3 tidy bedrooms and 2 baths are included along with a comfortable living/dining room.