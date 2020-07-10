All apartments in Valinda
15923 Mentz Street

15923 Mentz Ct · No Longer Available
Location

15923 Mentz Ct, Valinda, CA 91744
Valinda

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath recently built home located in the newly built community of Bradbury by Brandywine Homes in the City of La Puente. These homes have been built to fit the current lifestyles of the modern world. The home is equipped with energy and water efficient appliances and amenities to keep the homeowner/resident to leave the smallest carbon footprint. The Kitchen has been designed to satisfy a gourmet chef. With stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, an open layout, recessed lighting, tile flooring, and plenty of storage space. The living area is carpeted, with recessed lighting, beautiful natural lighting, access to the patio area. The stairs leading to the second level lead you to the carpeted loft area, there is beautiful natural lighting and open space with recessed lighting perfect for a sitting area or reading area. The master bedroom is carpeted, with recessed lighting, large closet, and beautiful natural lighting. The master bathroom has a soaking tub and separate shower, double sink vanity, recessed lighting, and tile flooring. The other 2 bedrooms have carpeted flooring, recessed lighting, nicely sized closets and beautiful natural lighting. The laundry room is located in the second level of the home, large enough space to place full washer and dryer with a large laundry sink, recessed lighting and tile flooring. There is a full bathroom in the hallway in the upper level, with recessed lighting, double sink, and tile flooring. This home is a community recreation area on the premises, located off the 60fwy, 605 fwy, and 10fwy. Near Shopping Centers, Entertainment Venues, and various schools.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2018

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $3,000.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15923 Mentz Street have any available units?
15923 Mentz Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valinda, CA.
What amenities does 15923 Mentz Street have?
Some of 15923 Mentz Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15923 Mentz Street currently offering any rent specials?
15923 Mentz Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15923 Mentz Street pet-friendly?
No, 15923 Mentz Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valinda.
Does 15923 Mentz Street offer parking?
No, 15923 Mentz Street does not offer parking.
Does 15923 Mentz Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15923 Mentz Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15923 Mentz Street have a pool?
No, 15923 Mentz Street does not have a pool.
Does 15923 Mentz Street have accessible units?
No, 15923 Mentz Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15923 Mentz Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15923 Mentz Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15923 Mentz Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15923 Mentz Street does not have units with air conditioning.
