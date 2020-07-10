15923 Mentz Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel bathtub carpet

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath recently built home located in the newly built community of Bradbury by Brandywine Homes in the City of La Puente. These homes have been built to fit the current lifestyles of the modern world. The home is equipped with energy and water efficient appliances and amenities to keep the homeowner/resident to leave the smallest carbon footprint. The Kitchen has been designed to satisfy a gourmet chef. With stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, an open layout, recessed lighting, tile flooring, and plenty of storage space. The living area is carpeted, with recessed lighting, beautiful natural lighting, access to the patio area. The stairs leading to the second level lead you to the carpeted loft area, there is beautiful natural lighting and open space with recessed lighting perfect for a sitting area or reading area. The master bedroom is carpeted, with recessed lighting, large closet, and beautiful natural lighting. The master bathroom has a soaking tub and separate shower, double sink vanity, recessed lighting, and tile flooring. The other 2 bedrooms have carpeted flooring, recessed lighting, nicely sized closets and beautiful natural lighting. The laundry room is located in the second level of the home, large enough space to place full washer and dryer with a large laundry sink, recessed lighting and tile flooring. There is a full bathroom in the hallway in the upper level, with recessed lighting, double sink, and tile flooring. This home is a community recreation area on the premises, located off the 60fwy, 605 fwy, and 10fwy. Near Shopping Centers, Entertainment Venues, and various schools.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2018



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $3,000.00

