Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:56 AM

North Pointe

6801 Leisure Town Rd · (707) 781-8477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA 95688

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 114 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,947

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 072 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 122 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,952

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$2,103

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Unit 298 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,103

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Unit 097 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,122

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 055 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,762

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1454 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
game room
guest parking
key fob access
media room
online portal
package receiving
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Vacaville, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in , Vacaville, with easy access to I-80 and I-505, North Pointe is just minutes away from Travis Air Force Base, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Sacramento has to offer. (+more)

North Pointe provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two or three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a resort-style pool and spa, fitness center, and in-home washer and dryer.

Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Sacramento. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: 1x1 500; 2x2 600; 3x2 600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Pointe have any available units?
North Pointe has 15 units available starting at $1,947 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does North Pointe have?
Some of North Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
North Pointe is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is North Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, North Pointe is pet friendly.
Does North Pointe offer parking?
Yes, North Pointe offers parking.
Does North Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, North Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does North Pointe have a pool?
Yes, North Pointe has a pool.
Does North Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, North Pointe has accessible units.
Does North Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does North Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, North Pointe has units with air conditioning.
