Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal oven range stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments game room guest parking key fob access media room online portal package receiving

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Vacaville, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in , Vacaville, with easy access to I-80 and I-505, North Pointe is just minutes away from Travis Air Force Base, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Sacramento has to offer. (+more)



North Pointe provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two or three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a resort-style pool and spa, fitness center, and in-home washer and dryer.



Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Sacramento. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you