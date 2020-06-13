Apartment List
/
CA
/
vacaville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

40 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Vacaville, CA

Finding an apartment in Vacaville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
10 Units Available
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,640
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
848 sqft
Premium apartments with convenient access to I-80. Gated community complete with pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchens with ample cabinet space. Non-smoking buildings. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,981
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1454 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
929 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1507 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
$
4 Units Available
Sommerset
591 Peabody Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
795 sqft
Just minutes from wine country and Downtown Sacramento. Apartments here offer big picture windows, private terraces and updated kitchens. On-site amenities include a pool, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
842 sqft
A gated community in the heart of the area's parks, schools, and freeways. Lush grounds and landscaping. Several pools. Apartments feature updated appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Shasta Terrace
293 Shasta Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shasta Terrace Apartments in Vacaville offers a park like setting off residential neighborhood between Sacramento and San Francisco. Our Community is close to freeway access, bus line, Travis AFB, and Outlet shopping.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
273 Sparrow St.
273 Sparrow Street, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2000 sqft
Meadowlands - Hardwood flooring, family room. Bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Nice backyard. Landscape service included. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
518 Shannon Dr.
518 Shannon Drive, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
518 Shannon Dr. - Browns Valley Newly updated kitchen, new carpet. Close to freeway. Small pets only. Please call to view. 707-447-8501 *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
380 Deodara St
380 West Deodara Street, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 300441 Great location. Close to downtown Vacaville. The property is a beautiful tree lined street. Ideal location to for kids. Walking distance to schools. Two car garage and off street parking.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
319 Temple Drive
319 Temple Drive, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
319 Temple Drive Available 07/08/20 Nicely updated and well maintained home with a large back yard! - Nicely updated and well maintained home with a large back yard! (RLNE5840144)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Catalpa Ln.
203 Catalpa Lane, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1143 sqft
Close to Travis AFB! - Fresh Paint throughout. Close to Travis AFB, Shopping, Restaurants, School & Park. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
598 Arcadia Drive Vacaville, CA 95687
598 Arcadia Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
947 sqft
Peach Tree Condo - Peach Tree Condo, upstairs unit, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, microwave, electric stove, washer/dryer hook ups on laundry room on balcony off Livingroom, water and garbage paid by HOA, 1 designated covered parking space, no garage,

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
467 STANFORD
467 Stanford Street, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1804 sqft
467 STANFORD Available 05/24/20 NICE ONE STORY 3 BEDROOM VACAVILLE *STAR RENTALS - - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - 1,804 SQ. FT.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
769 Embassy Cir.
769 Embassy Circle, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
Newer North Vacaville Location! - Tile & Carpet Flooring, Loft, & Low Maintenance Yard. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3001 WILD GINGER CT
3001 Wild Ginger Court, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2378 sqft
3001 WILD GINGER CT Available 05/08/20 3001 WILD GINGER CT - COMING SOON. Please email me at michele1028@kappels.com NO SHOWING AT THIS TIME.. Beautiful 4bed/3bath 2378 sq. ft. single story home in Vacaville.
Results within 5 miles of Vacaville
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street, Fairfield, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,693
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
782 sqft
Welcome home at Sunrise Residences! We are an exclusive apartment community, just recently completed, pet friendly, nestled among relaxing greenbelts within a quiet, gated community surrounded by a bustling, newly developed North Texas district of
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
4 Units Available
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
956 sqft
Take advantage of the three gorgeous swimming pools, the soothing sauna, or the state of-the-art strength and fitness center without ever leaving this beautiful community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
$
5 Units Available
ReNew on Sunset
766 Sunset Ave, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
847 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic waterfront area. Apartments feature living and dining areas, a balcony or patio, and vaulted ceilings. Near Highway 12 and I-80. On-site fitness room, whirlpool spa, and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
6 Units Available
The Henley Apartment Homes
313 Sandy Ln, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
850 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-80 and Highway 12. Units feature designer lights, stainless steel appliance packages and energy-efficient Nest thermostats. Community includes pool, fitness center and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Smack dab in Fairfield, this apartment block combines modern amenities with traditional interiors. Fireplaces, carpets and air conditioning in units. Gym, hot tub and swimming pool located on the site. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
6 Units Available
Avery Park
2000 Clay Bank Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
955 sqft
Modern Fairfield apartment building, close to Tabor Park and a bus stop. Units have air conditioning, bathtubs and carpets. Internet access, swimming pool and tennis court. One and two-bedroom apartments available.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Vacaville, CA

Finding an apartment in Vacaville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Vacaville 1 BedroomsVacaville 2 BedroomsVacaville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVacaville 3 BedroomsVacaville Accessible Apartments
Vacaville Apartments with BalconyVacaville Apartments with GarageVacaville Apartments with GymVacaville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVacaville Apartments with Parking
Vacaville Apartments with PoolVacaville Apartments with Washer-DryerVacaville Dog Friendly ApartmentsVacaville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CARoseville, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAAlameda, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CANapa, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-Sacramento