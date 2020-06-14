Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

41 Apartments for rent in Suisun City, CA with garage

Suisun City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
702 Woodlark Dr.
702 Woodlark Drive, Suisun City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1569 sqft
4 Bedroom Home, Conveniently Located & Freshly Painted! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located with easy access to freeway as well as shopping, schools, and parks. Very large rear yard, 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
441 Maloney Ct.
441 Maloney Court, Suisun City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1900 sqft
441 Maloney Ct. -VIRTUAL TOUR Available (CLICK HERE TO FIND LINK) - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home. Lawn service twice a month. Click Link for a Virtual Tour! https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
810 GREENHEAD WAY
810 Greenhead Way, Suisun City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1440 sqft
810 GREENHEAD WAY Available 06/22/20 ALL NEW FLOORING - PAINT - WINDOWS AVAILABLE JUNE 22 - TOO MUCH NEW to list....Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located in Suisun. New Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Dining Room, & Bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1205 Pintail Drive
1205 Pintail Drive, Suisun City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,272
1279 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
513 Marina Boulevard
513 Marina Boulevard, Suisun City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,749
2400 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Home in Suisun City Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,400 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
208 California Street
208 California Street, Suisun City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1251 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Suisun City

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
900 Ohio Street, Unit F
900 Ohio St, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
900 OHIO-F - Lovely two bedrooms and one bath apartment with approx. 900 sq ft. Washer/dryer hookups in the garage. Refrigerator is included. Landscaping & garbage is included as well. 1 Car Garage. Sorry, no pets.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1725 Daniel Ct.
1725 Daniel Court, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
994 sqft
- Great cul de sac location for this 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage. Nice sized yard. O.T.P *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1230 E. Tennessee St
1230 East Tennessee Street, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1261 sqft
Charming 3 Bed 2 bath Home! Available Now! - This is a Single-Family Home located at 1230 E. Tennessee St., Fairfield. This home has 3 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 1,261 square feet. The property was built in 1958.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1202 Quail Drive
1202 Quail Drive, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1438 sqft
Charming Fairfield Home on Corner Lot Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,438 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Suisun City
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
14 Units Available
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An onsite billiards room, clubhouse and pool make this pet-friendly community appealing to residents. Units include security systems and eco-friendly appliances. The neighborhood's proximity to Solano Town Center and Linear Park Trail is also alluring.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
11 Units Available
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-80 and the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Sophisticated living community includes a pool, sauna, hot tub, and basketball court. Homes have modern kitchen appliances, a balcony/patio, and hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2941 Quail Hollow Circle
2941 Quail Hollow Drive, Fairfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3142 sqft
2941 Quail Hollow Circle, Fairfield, CA - This Beautiful Home offers, 5 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Living room, Family Room w/fireplace, large Kitchen with gas cook top, double oven, microwave, DW, trash compactor, tile kitchen counters, indoor

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2006 Nottingham Drive
2006 Nottingham Drive, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
948 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2200 Peach Tree Dr.
2200 Peach Tree Drive, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
2200 Peach Tree Dr. Fairfield - Large Duplex- 2 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms. Newly Landscaped Yard. 2 Car Garage With Garage Door Remote. New Carpet, New Blinds & New Paint. Refrigerator Included. Large Master Bedroom. NO PETS.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
840 Turquoise Street
840 Turquoise Street, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1596 sqft
Rent a great 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Vacaville near Cambridge Elementary! - This is great home in a family friendly neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1008 Evergreen Ct.
1008 Evergreen Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
Laurel Creek - Nearby Park & School. Close to Travis AFB. Tenant pays Water, Garbage & PG&E. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255
134 Sungold Way, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1603 sqft
134 Sungold Way - Sunrise Commons, 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, approx. 1603 sq ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
776 Montecito Ct.
776 Montecito Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1687 sqft
776 Montecito Ct. Available 06/16/20 Located in Paradise Valley.... - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home located in a cul-de-sac in Paradise Valley. Available for showing June 16, 2020. 2 Car attached garage, central heating & air.

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
404 Lily Street
404 Lily Street, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1337 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,337 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Suisun City
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,981
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1454 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Suisun City, CA

Suisun City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

