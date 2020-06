Amenities

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - This is a 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It has swamp cooling, washer and dryer hookups, a garage, fenced front and back yard, a new fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Lots of storage space, Alarm system available. Brand new cabinets in the kitchen. 1 year lease minimum. Check with Property Management for elevated requirements.

*Must have appointment to view



